Man accused of stabbing National City firefighter with butcher knife to be in court

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — A man accused of stabbing a National City firefighter over the way he thought his mother was being treated following a fall at her home is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at the South Bay courthouse.

Jeremy Larry Cox, 34, is also accused of stabbing his 31-year-old sister in the hand during the 1:45 p.m. incident last Friday.

Police said a National City firefighter was helping treat Cox's 63-year-old mother in front of her house in the 1700 block of Euclid Avenue when Cox allegedly ran out of his house with a butcher knife and stabbed one firefighter in the neck and ear and tried to stab two other firefighters.

Authorities said Cox stabbed his sister because she had called the paramedics to the house.

None of the injuries to any of the victims were considered life-threatening, police said.

Cox was booked into jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.