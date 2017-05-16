Deputy vehicle crashes with car during pursuit with wanted man

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A wanted man who allegedly violated a restraining order then led law enforcement officers on a pursuit from Lemon Grove to San Diego, during which a sheriff's deputy was involved in a collision, was behind bars Tuesday.

Deputies confronted Marvin Bernard Peeples, 35, after receiving a report he was violating a restraining order at a location off Blossom Hill Court in Lemon Grove shortly before 10 p.m. Monday. Peeples hopped into a Kia and a scuffle ensued with deputies trying to keep him from starting the car, sheriff's Sgt. Scott Roller said.

The suspect eventually broke free and drove off with deputies in tow.

The pursuit continued into San Diego at "sensible speeds for the conditions present," although Peeples ran several red lights, Roller said. A deputy who followed the Kia through a red light at the intersection of Euclid and University avenues collided with a Honda Civic, which then struck a parked SUV. No one was injured.

Deputies temporarily lost sight of the Kia, but caught up to it in the Talmadge area. The wanted man pulled over in the 4700 block of Miracle Drive and was arrested on suspicion of violating a restraining order, felony evasion, assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest and for two outstanding warrants, according to Roller and jail records.