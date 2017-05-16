Researches announce discovery of molecule to prevent spread of Zika

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
San Diego State University announced Tuesday they will no longer engage in discussions with FS Investors regarding SoccerCity in Mission Valley.More>>
Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced Tuesday that extra money in the fiscal year that begins July 1 will go toward addressing a police officer retention problem and supporting arts organizations — the most controversial issues in his $3.6 billion budget proposal.More>>
The Children's Pool beach in La Jolla was reopened to the public Tuesday, now that pupping season is over for the harbor seals that inhabit the scenic location.More>>
One woman was killed late Sunday evening near the San Vicente Resort in Ramona by a suspected drunk driver who slammed into the back of her car and fled the scene to a local bar.More>>
President Donald Trump defended himself Tuesday morning against a report from the Washington Post that claimed he leaked classified information during a closed meeting with the Russian officials last week.More>>
Researchers at the Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute announced Tuesday the discovery of a molecule that prevents the Zika virus from spreading, which could be a first step toward development of a treatment for the disease.More>>
The City Council is scheduled to consider Tuesday forming a special committee to address homelessness issues in San Diego.More>>
A wanted man who allegedly violated a restraining order then led law enforcement officers on a pursuit from Lemon Grove to San Diego, during which a sheriff's deputy was involved in a collision, was behind bars Tuesday.More>>
San Diego developer Doug Manchester will be nominated by President Donald Trump as ambassador to the Bahamas, it was confirmed Monday.More>>
A man accused of stabbing a National City firefighter over the way he thought his mother was being treated following a fall at her home is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at the South Bay courthouse.More>>
