Two overturned trucks cause delays on I-805

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A cement truck and a truck towing a U-Haul overturned on ramps connecting to Interstate 805 in two separate incidents within 30 minutes Tuesday afternoon.

A cement truck overturned on the offramp from northbound I-805 to Balboa Ave. Tuesday, prompting a SigAlert just before 1:45 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol. Crews were called to clear vehicle fluid which had spilled onto the roadway, CHP said. West Balboa Ave. was also closed.

About 20 minutes earlier, a tuck with a U-Haul trailer attached overturned on the on-ramp from Clairemont Mesa Blvd. to southbound I-805, CHP said. The right hand lane of the onramp was blocked. 

Both incidents were causing traffic delays as of 2:45 p.m. 

