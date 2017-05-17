SWAT standoff underway at home near Mount Soledad

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Several meth addicts were rounded up in North County Tuesday night, but instead of jail, they are going straight to rehab.More>>
Several meth addicts were rounded up in North County Tuesday night, but instead of jail, they are going straight to rehab.More>>
California Fire Foundation reaches out to Chinese communities with targeted safety messageMore>>
California Fire Foundation reaches out to Chinese communities with targeted safety messageMore>>
A SWAT situation was underway Tuesday night after San Diego police were called to a welfare check near Mount Soledad.More>>
A SWAT situation was underway Tuesday night after San Diego police were called to a welfare check near Mount Soledad.More>>
One woman was killed late Sunday evening near the San Vicente Resort in Ramona by a suspected drunk driver who slammed into the back of her car and fled the scene to a local bar.More>>
One woman was killed late Sunday evening near the San Vicente Resort in Ramona by a suspected drunk driver who slammed into the back of her car and fled the scene to a local bar.More>>
With Tuesday's decision by San Diego State to end negotiations with FS Investors on SoccerCity, what does this mean for the future of the Qualcomm Stadium site?
KUSI Contributor and Political Analyst Mark Larson joined KUSI with more.More>>
With Tuesday's decision by San Diego State to end negotiations with FS Investors on SoccerCity, what does this mean for the future of the Qualcomm Stadium site?
KUSI Contributor and Political Analyst Mark Larson joined KUSI with more.More>>
Researchers at the Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute announced Tuesday the discovery of a molecule that prevents the Zika virus from spreading, which could be a first step toward development of a treatment for the disease.More>>
Researchers at the Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute announced Tuesday the discovery of a molecule that prevents the Zika virus from spreading, which could be a first step toward development of a treatment for the disease.More>>
The City Council is scheduled to consider Tuesday forming a special committee to address homelessness issues in San Diego.More>>
The City Council is scheduled to consider Tuesday forming a special committee to address homelessness issues in San Diego.More>>
A wanted man who allegedly violated a restraining order then led law enforcement officers on a pursuit from Lemon Grove to San Diego, during which a sheriff's deputy was involved in a collision, was behind bars Tuesday.More>>
A wanted man who allegedly violated a restraining order then led law enforcement officers on a pursuit from Lemon Grove to San Diego, during which a sheriff's deputy was involved in a collision, was behind bars Tuesday.More>>
San Diego developer Doug Manchester will be nominated by President Donald Trump as ambassador to the Bahamas, it was confirmed Monday.More>>
San Diego developer Doug Manchester will be nominated by President Donald Trump as ambassador to the Bahamas, it was confirmed Monday.More>>
A man accused of stabbing a National City firefighter over the way he thought his mother was being treated following a fall at her home is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at the South Bay courthouse.More>>
A man accused of stabbing a National City firefighter over the way he thought his mother was being treated following a fall at her home is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at the South Bay courthouse.More>>