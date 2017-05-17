California Fire Foundation reaches out to Chinese communities wi - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

California Fire Foundation reaches out to Chinese communities with targeted safety message

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A group called the California Fire Foundation, has launched a new safety campaign. It's tailored to reach Chinese speakers who live in San Diego and other communities around the state.

In English or Chinese, the message is the same: You can take steps to protect your family and home from fire.

The materials produced by the California Fire Foundation are designed to bring life saving information to California's many diverse cultural and ethnic groups.

Lou Paulson is the chair of the California Fire Foundation, The education campaign, "Firefighters on Your Side," is now in its 6th year.

Some of the tips, such as keeping your smoke detectors in good working condition, are common to all Californians.

Others recognize the differences in culture. For example, most Chinese households do a lot of cooking with oil at high heat. In China, people commonly air dry their clothing. 

Recent immigrants from China may not realize it's a hazard to drape their clothing over a heater.

The campaign also addresses other common practices in Chinese households, such as burning incense or using hot plates around anything flammable.

The campaign will be reaching out to Chinese language media, to help spread these messages to ensure that all families are safer.

