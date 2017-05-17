Special Report: 'Operation Tip the Scale' sends probation violators to rehab instead of jail

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Several meth addicts were rounded up in North County Tuesday night, but instead of jail, they are going straight to rehab.

It's a unique program by the San Diego Sheriff's Department and it's saving lives and taxpayer dollars.

A multi-agency team, including more than 35-law enforcement, probation and treatment professionals, conducted targeted drug sweeps and warrant service in the San Marcos area. Arrests were not the primary objective.

Recognizing that drug dependence and addiction are significant factors in crime and recidivism among those on parole and probation, "Operation Tip the Scale" focuses on individuals in need of treatment, as well as families and communities adversely affected by drug-related crimes.

"Operation Tip the Scale" is designed to give drug users the opportunity to have a conversation with substance abuse counselors who can guide them to available treatment resources, support attendance at community self-help groups like Narcotics Anonymous and encourage them to stay engaged in and complete court-ordered drug counseling.

Methamphetamine use contributes to significant health and family problems and the use of methamphetamine and other drugs has been linked to serious crime throughout the county.

"Operation Tip the Scale" boosts public safety and improves community awareness of drug treatment availability.

This joint community outreach and enforcement effort supports safe and healthy communities so that probationers enter and complete the substance abuse treatment programs that are required by courts.

Federal studies show that every dollar spent on treatment saves more than $7 in taxpayer funded criminal justice costs.

In addition, family members receive valuable information packets about important community resources.

To get help for addiction to meth or other drugs, or to report meth-related crime, call: 211 or The Meth Strike Force Hotline: 1-877-NO-2-METH (1-877-662-6384).