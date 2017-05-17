Gusty winds to last throughout day Wednesday - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Gusty winds to last throughout day Wednesday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Gusty winds are expected in parts of San Diego County most of the day Tuesday. 

A National Weather Service wind advisory for the mountains and deserts is set to expire at 9 p.m.

"Increasing low level flow combined with northwest winds aloft around an upper low over the Great Basin will bring strong and gusty west to northwest winds to the mountains and deserts through this evening,'' according to the weather service. "Winds will turn offshore and weaken rapidly tonight."

In most affected areas, winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts of 45 to 55 mph will be possible throughout the advisory period, but gusts could reach 65 mph in the windiest locales, forecasters said. 

The winds may cause problems for drivers, especially those operating high-profile vehicles, and could kick up sand and dust in the deserts, according to the NWS. Motorists are urged to use extra caution.

