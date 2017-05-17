Two bodies found near Otay Mesa strip mall

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A motorist who was allegedly drunk when he got into a Mother's Day crash in Ramona that killed a pregnant woman, then summoned a Lyft driver to give him a ride to a bar, is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday at the courthouse in El Cajon.More>>
A motorist who was allegedly drunk when he got into a Mother's Day crash in Ramona that killed a pregnant woman, then summoned a Lyft driver to give him a ride to a bar, is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday at the courthouse in El Cajon.More>>
Two people were found dead early today near an Otay Mesa shopping center.More>>
Two people were found dead early today near an Otay Mesa shopping center.More>>
An expansion of a customs inspection station at San Diego International Airport terminal 2, in order to accommodate the increase in passengers on international flights, is expected to break ground Wednesday.More>>
An expansion of a customs inspection station at San Diego International Airport terminal 2, in order to accommodate the increase in passengers on international flights, is expected to break ground Wednesday.More>>
An investigation was underway Wednesday into a possible murder-suicide at a Mount Soledad-area home.More>>
An investigation was underway Wednesday into a possible murder-suicide at a Mount Soledad-area home.More>>
One woman was killed late Sunday evening near the San Vicente Resort in Ramona by a suspected drunk driver who slammed into the back of her car and fled the scene to a local bar.More>>
One woman was killed late Sunday evening near the San Vicente Resort in Ramona by a suspected drunk driver who slammed into the back of her car and fled the scene to a local bar.More>>
Researchers at the Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute announced Tuesday the discovery of a molecule that prevents the Zika virus from spreading, which could be a first step toward development of a treatment for the disease.More>>
Researchers at the Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute announced Tuesday the discovery of a molecule that prevents the Zika virus from spreading, which could be a first step toward development of a treatment for the disease.More>>
The City Council is scheduled to consider Tuesday forming a special committee to address homelessness issues in San Diego.More>>
The City Council is scheduled to consider Tuesday forming a special committee to address homelessness issues in San Diego.More>>
A wanted man who allegedly violated a restraining order then led law enforcement officers on a pursuit from Lemon Grove to San Diego, during which a sheriff's deputy was involved in a collision, was behind bars Tuesday.More>>
A wanted man who allegedly violated a restraining order then led law enforcement officers on a pursuit from Lemon Grove to San Diego, during which a sheriff's deputy was involved in a collision, was behind bars Tuesday.More>>
San Diego developer Doug Manchester will be nominated by President Donald Trump as ambassador to the Bahamas, it was confirmed Monday.More>>
San Diego developer Doug Manchester will be nominated by President Donald Trump as ambassador to the Bahamas, it was confirmed Monday.More>>
A man accused of stabbing a National City firefighter over the way he thought his mother was being treated following a fall at her home is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at the South Bay courthouse.More>>
A man accused of stabbing a National City firefighter over the way he thought his mother was being treated following a fall at her home is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at the South Bay courthouse.More>>