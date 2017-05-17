Driver accused of killing pregnant mother in Ramona to be arraig - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Driver accused of killing pregnant mother in Ramona to be arraigned

EL CAJON (KUSI) — A motorist who was allegedly drunk when he got into a Mother's Day crash in Ramona that killed a pregnant woman, then summoned a Lyft driver to give him a ride to a bar, is scheduled to be arraigned today at the courthouse in El Cajon.

Andrew Dorian Milonis, 44, was heading east on San Vicente Road when his 2011 GMC Yukon pickup truck rear-ended a 2016 Dodge Dart near Arena Drive about 6:45 p.m. Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

The impact sent the car veering into a center median, where it struck a tree, fatally injuring the driver, 29-year-old Jessica Foderingham, who was eight months pregnant. The Ramona resident and her unborn daughter were pronounced dead at a hospital. 

Milonis allegedly fled following the collision, then abandoned his vehicle about a mile away and called for a Lyft driver to give him a ride to a bar on Main Street, CHP public-affairs Officer Kevin Pearlstein said. Deputies found him at the tavern about an hour later and arrested him.

Milonis, a Ramona resident, was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of DUI, vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run. He was being held in lieu of $1 million bail pending arraignment.

