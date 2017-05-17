Report blasts plans to stop nuclear waste at San Onofre - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Report blasts plans to stop nuclear waste at San Onofre

Posted: Updated:
By Jason Austell

SAN ONOFRE (KUSI) — Plans to store nuclear waste at the now-defunct San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station (SONGS) are being blasted in a new watchdog report.

A group called “Public Watchdogs” is releasing a new 450-page report that analyzes the emergency response plans at the non-operational plant owned by Southern California Edison (SCE).

The report criticizes the plants methods of transferring 3.5 million gallons of spent nuclear fuel into steel canisters, which are scheduled to be buried 100 feet from the Pacific Ocean at SONGS.

Several issued the “Public Watchdogs” noted in the report are:

  • A potential disaster could be 40-times more catastrophic than “Chernobyl,” a 1986 nuclear accident in the USSR.
  • The exemptions granted to SCE are recklessly interpreted by regulators and therefore they violate public safety and national security.
  • Only three people will regulate the nuclear waste.
  • Regulations no longer require prompt public notification in an emergency. If there is an emergency, SCE is no longer obligated to notify the public within 15 minutes.
  • A requirement to respond to terrorists is waived, meaning SCE employees are no longer obligated to plan how to respond to a terrorist attack.
  • The Federal Emergency Management Agency will not respond if there is an emergency because it has been eliminated.
  • Small local governments will now be responsible for evacuations and emergency response if there is a problem.

Last month, SCE announced it would start negotiations aimed at moving the waste to another location. Proposed locations include a site in Arizona, 50 miles from Phoenix, and Yucca Mountain.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.