Woman arrested in connection to death on Viejas Indian Reservation

ALPINE (KUSI) — A 47-year-old woman was booked Wednesday on suspicion of murder in the apparent shooting death of a man at a home in a rural area just west of the Viejas Indian Reservation.

Sheriff's deputies were sent to investigate a report of a suicidal man at a residence on Viejas Grade near Willows Road in the Alpine area shortly after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. They found an unresponsive 42-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, sheriff's homicide Lt. Greg Rylaarsdam said.

The man died at the scene, despite attempts to save his life. His name was withheld pending family notification.

Detectives later arrested Angela Marie Meza, 47, in connection with his death, according to the lieutenant. She was booked into the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility on suspicion of first-degree murder around 5:40 a.m., according to jail records.

The relationship between the victim and suspect was not immediately disclosed.