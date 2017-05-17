Mayor Faulconer, FS Investors respond to SDSU following SoccerCity announcement

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A response from Mayor Kevin Faulconer and FS Investors, the backers of the SoccerCity plan, Wednesday to San Diego State abruptly ending negotiations and calling for alternative proposals for Mission Valley.

The mayor, an SDSU graduate, had tried to broker a deal between the two sides, but his comments indicate he will come our against his alma mater.

When the mayor stepped in to broker a deal to keep the Chargers, he never strayed from his message: The only way you can solve a problem is to have the two sides come to the table and negotiate a deal.

We are hearing that same message about SoccerCity.

The mayor feels there's still an opportunity to do a deal with the university's new president. It's about everybody coming together.

"I think FS was going to make some concessions but you have to be at the table to talk about doing that so that's how you solve problems by working together," Mayor Faulconer said.

Outside of Qualcomm Stadium, Nick Stone of FS Investors was asked about the stumbling blocks to get a deal.

" ... there's been no direct communication on any substantive issue for four months, when they shut off negotiations and discussions with us four months ago," Stone said.

When SDSU formally pulled out on Tuesday, the mayor said this process could move forward without their involvement. The next day, he sounded like an endorsement was imminent.

"I see this as a huge booster of the university and what Aztec football means and what it means to us to attract soccer and have a big project that's gonna work for everybody," he said.

The mayor's effort to broker a deal never got to the stage where the university and Soccercity would sit down together and talk.

That could change with a new president who could bring a different approach to solving the problem.

But a bit of irony: 10 days before San Diego State pulled out, a major FS Investor hosted a fundraiser for the university.

The SoccerCity folks will continue to move forward, saying their project meets many of SDSU's needs. There's one week left for the Registrar of Voters to verify their signatures to put their initiative on the ballot.

"Our group will continue to push forward. We understand the university's position and they get to decide what they want to do," Stone said.

There are thousands of SDSU supporters, voters, some of whom are influential. Will this be a problem come November? Stone doesn't think so.

"My guess is across the SDSU population, there's actually a real split," Stone said.

The investors are confident the voters, and the city, will embrace the benefits of SoccerCity, including no tax increase.

"Ultimately, when we win on November 7, the university will be banging on our door asking for a stadium deal to play here," Stone said.

According to Stone, there's one other problem. Even if the initiative is approved, if Major League Soccer doesn't award San Diego a franchise after the vote, the investors will walk away from this deal.