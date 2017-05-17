Healthy Living: The cycle of substance abuse

As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, the spotlight is on a dangerous trend in the U.S., the increase in drug and alcohol abuse.

According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, some 22 million Americans — ages 12 and older — are battling a substance use disorder at any given time.

Tommy Sablan, producer of "Jeff and the Showgram" on KYXY Radio, knows that firsthand.

He comes form a family cycle of drug and alcohol abuse and he's been very public in his efforts to get sober and help others to do so.

