Healthy Living: The cycle of substance abuse - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Healthy Living: The cycle of substance abuse

Posted: Updated:
Healthy Living: The cycle of substance abuse Healthy Living: The cycle of substance abuse

As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, the spotlight is on a dangerous trend in the U.S., the increase in drug and alcohol abuse.

According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, some 22 million Americans — ages 12 and older — are battling a substance use disorder at any given time.

Related Link: Special Report: 'Operation Tip the Scale' sends probation violators to rehab instead of jail

Tommy Sablan, producer of "Jeff and the Showgram" on KYXY Radio, knows that firsthand. 

He comes form a family cycle of drug and alcohol abuse and he's been very public in his efforts to get sober and help others to do so.

Related Link: New report shows record number of San Diegans are dying from methamphetamine use

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.