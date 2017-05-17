White House addresses 2 controversies denying accusations involving Comey

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — Former FBI Director Robert Mueller has been appointed as special council for the probe into Russia and President Trump.

The move comes as the Trump Administration continues to receive criticism over the abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey.

Several Congressional members, including San Diego Representative Darrell Issa, are reacting positively to this appointment, praising Mueller.

“It’s time to get to the bottom of this,” Congressman Issa said. “I’ve been pressing the DOJ to take this step for nearly 3 months because Americans deserve nothing less than the truth. I have faith that Robert Mueller will provide the independence necessary to be sure this investigation is conducted with the trust and confidence of the American people.”

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Mueller early Wednesday evening, saying "Special Counsel Mueller will have all appropriate resources to conduct a thorough and complete investigation and I am confident that he will follow the facts, apply the law and reach a just result.

President Trump also responded, saying "There was no collusion ... and I look forward to this matter concluding quickly."

At the same time a special counsel was named, the Trump White House is trying to contain two new allegations.

The president is under pressure from lawmakers and critics to get the facts out on the table.

Earlier this week, the president was accused of sharing classified information with Russia. Now he's being accused of trying to kill an FBI investigation.

According to several reports, a memo written by former FBI Director Comey state the president asked him to "let go of" the investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's possible ties to Russia.

The White House said the account is not accurate.

Congressional Oversight Committees and members of both parties are now asking to see Comey's notes on the Oval Office encounter.

Speaking at a Coast Guard graduating ceremony in Connecticut, President Trump took a swipe at the media.

"You have to put your head down and fight, fight, fight," President Trump said. "Look at the way I've been treated lately, especially by the media. No politician in history, and I say with surety, has been treated worse, more unfairly."

The president clearly feeling embattled after some House Democrats started calling for impeachment, but Democratic leadership has said it's too early to start using the "I" word, saying the evidence is not there.

It seems to be chatter stirred in the media and now Senator John McCain, who made a comment about this latest allegation being like Watergate in size and scale, is now taking back that comment.

"It is a comparison to other of these kinds of crises that have arisen, whether it be Iran-Contra, whether it be this one, or whether it be smaller ones. And they do affect the way we do business in Washington. It consumes our attention and, therefore, we are not able to pursue our legislative agenda as effectively as we otherwise would," Senator McCain said.

House Speaker Ryan said the last thing he is going to do is pre-judge anything. He said he wants to follow the facts wherever they may lead.