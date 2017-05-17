SDPD Chief Zimmerman addresses Pacific Beach crime concerns - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

SDPD Chief Zimmerman addresses Pacific Beach crime concerns

PACIFIC BEACH (KUSI) — San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman addressed members of the Pacific Beach Community Wednesday on the police use of the Drager Drug Test 5,000, a machine that will help keep drivers safe in San Diego. 

Two of these machines, which cost about $6,000 each, were donated by the San Diego Police Foundation in March.

The Drager 5,000 offers a new way to confirm the presence of marijuana and other drugs in impaired drivers. This mouth-swab device tests for the presence of seven drugs - marijuana, cocaine, opiates, methamphetamine, amphetamine, methadone, and benzodiazepines.

"It's a huge concern of ours with the legalization of marijuana that we're going to see an increase in impaired drugged driving," Chief Zimmerman said.

The forum provided audience members with an opportunity to ask questions about the new technology and about other topics such as homelessness, crime prevention and bike theft. 

