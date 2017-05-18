Sunny skies, warm temperatures return to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego County is experiencing a shift in weather patterns Thursday, which is allowing warmer and sunnier conditions to move back in to the area.

High pressure is staving back any clouds from the county. Skies will be mostly clear Thursday. After a bout of winter-like weather, temperatures are returning to average for this time of year. A bright and sunny weekend is ahead before a slight cool down next week.

High temperatures Thursday will 65 to 70 degrees at the beaches, 69 to 74 inland, 72 to 77 in the valleys, 65 to 72 in the mountains and 84 to 89 in the

deserts.