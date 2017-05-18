Fox News founder Roger Ailes dies at 77 - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Fox News founder Roger Ailes dies at 77

Posted: Updated:

Former chairman and CEO of Fox News, Roger Ailes has died at 77, according to his family.

Ailes fell a few days ago and slipped into a coma, a close friend of the Ailes family told KUSI Thursday. The official cause of death has not been released.

Ailes started Fox News in 1996, turning it into a ratings hit and hugely influential voice in the U.S. political landscape.

Wife Elizabeth Ailes released a statement on his passing:

“I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning. Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many. He was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise—and to give back. During a career that stretched over more than five decades, his work in entertainment, in politics, and in news affected the lives of many millions. And so even as we mourn his death, we celebrate his life.”

