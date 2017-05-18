Fox News founder Roger Ailes dies at 77

Former chairman and CEO of Fox News, Roger Ailes has died at 77, according to his family.

Ailes fell a few days ago and slipped into a coma, a close friend of the Ailes family told KUSI Thursday. The official cause of death has not been released.

Ailes started Fox News in 1996, turning it into a ratings hit and hugely influential voice in the U.S. political landscape.

Wife Elizabeth Ailes released a statement on his passing: