Thousands of cyclists hit the road for 'Bike to Work Day'

Thousands of San Diegans are set to take part in the annual Bike to Work Day Thursday, organized by the San Diego Association of Governments.More>>
Police were seeking to arrest a man Thursday who they allege attempted to snatch a 16-year-old girl while she was walking with a friend in Southcrest but they were able to fight him off.More>>
Former chairman and CEO of Fox News, Roger Ailes has died at 77, according to his family.More>>
San Diego County is experiencing a shift in weather patterns Thursday, which is allowing warmer and sunnier conditions to move back in to the area.More>>
Greenfield Middle School in El Cajon showed us what it had to offer Wednesday.
The project-focused school held a community event to showoff student performances, project presentations and speeches.
Visitors also had a change to eat at various food trucks.
One student talked about some of the projects that demonstrated students' commitment to their community.More>>
Authorities released the name of an assault suspect Wednesday who allegedly charged a deputy with a knife in his hand underneath a bridge near the Del Mar Fairgrounds, prompting the lawman to fatally shoot him.More>>
An investigation was underway Wednesday into a possible murder-suicide at a Mount Soledad-area home.More>>
Sheriff's homicide detectives were investigating the death Wednesday of a person whose body was found west of the Viejas Indian Reservation.More>>
Two people were found dead early today near an Otay Mesa shopping center.More>>
Researchers at the Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute announced Tuesday the discovery of a molecule that prevents the Zika virus from spreading, which could be a first step toward development of a treatment for the disease.More>>
