Lincoln High students walk out to urge SDUSD to fill principal position

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Students at Lincoln High School walked out of class Thursday to urge the San Diego Unified School District to promote their vice principal to the currently vacant principal position.

Hundreds of students marched out of class as the opening school bell rung Thursday morning to urge the district to reconsider current Vice Principal Jose Soto for the open leadership role.

The school board has held two community meetings and have heard an outpouring of support for the promotion of Soto, but have refused to do so, according to protesters.

Soto was in the running for the role of Principal but is no longer being considered, according to SDUSD spokesperson Andrew Sharp. When asked why, Sharp said he could not comment because it was a "personnel issue."

Some students, teachers and parents have said the San Diego school board is ignoring the will of the community.

“Lincoln High School has a 99 percent minority enrollment,” the San Diego Organizing Project, who is assisting the community in their protest, said. “With a mostly Hispanic population. Community members want a principal they trust, who has served the community for years and puts students first.

Lincoln High School has had two principals in the last three years, and has been without a permanent principal since last July, when the school board announced former principal John Ross would no longer fill the role. Acting Principal Dr. Shirley Peterson is set to retire this year.

Ross took over for polarizing principal Dr. Esther Omogbehin when she stepped down in 2014.

Outside the school, parents and teachers are scheduled to hold a press conference to “urge the San Diego Unified School District to prioritize community input for school leadership and put students first.”

The school board does not have a deadline to finding a new principal but wants to get it done quickly, Sharp said.

"We have a lot of supports in place to support Lincoln students during the process."