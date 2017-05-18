1 killed, 12 injured when car plows into crowd in Times Square

NEW YORK CITY (KUSI) — At least one person was killed and several others injured, when a car plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square Thursday.

A driver was in custody after the a maroon car plowed into a crowd of people in New York City's Times Square Thursday afternoon. At least one person was killed and 12 others were injured, according to a law enforcement officer.

#FDNY confirms 1 fatality, 12 injuries in Times Square motor vehicle accident, 45 St/Broadway pic.twitter.com/M3aEHZw7Go — FDNY (@FDNY) May 18, 2017

The vehicle could be seen laying nearly on its side leaning against a light pole, with its right wheels in the air.

The driver was being tested for alcohol, a law enforcement officer said.

Due to a vehicle collision with pedestrian injuries, emergency vehicles are in the area of #TimesSquare. Expect delays in the area. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 18, 2017

This is a developing story and will be updated.