1 killed, 12 injured when car plows into crowd in Times Square - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

1 killed, 12 injured when car plows into crowd in Times Square

Posted: Updated:
By Christina Bravo
NEW YORK CITY (KUSI) — At least one person was killed and several others injured, when a car plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square Thursday.

A driver was in custody after the a maroon car plowed into a crowd of people in New York City's Times Square Thursday afternoon. At least one person was killed and 12 others were injured, according to a law enforcement officer. 

The vehicle could be seen laying nearly on its side leaning against a light pole, with its right wheels in the air.

The driver was being tested for alcohol, a law enforcement officer said. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

