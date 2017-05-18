Man shot at Buena Creek Sprinter station

VISTA (KUSI) — A shooting at a transit station in Vista that left a man wounded and delayed train service for a time was believed to be gang-related, authorities said Thursday.

A man in dark clothing with a bandanna over his face walked up to the victim at the Sprinter station at South Santa Fe Avenue and Buena Creek Road shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday and opened fire, striking him in the shoulder and abdomen, sheriff's Detective John Taylor said.

The victim was taken to Palomar Medical Center and was expected to survive, Taylor said.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the sheriff's department at (858) 565-5200 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.