Chargers, Rams stadium in Inglewood delayed until 2020

INGLEWOOD (KUSI) — Development of a joint stadium-entertainment district in Inglewood that would house both the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers has been delayed.

The stadium’s developers announced Thursday the opening date for the L.A. Stadium and Entertainment District would be pushed back to before the start of the 2020 NFL season due to winter rains, instead of it’s original opening date in 2019.

“Unfortunately, Southern California experienced record-setting rain this winter,” developer HKS said in a statement. “Despite bringing drought relief to the region, the rain fell during the mass excavation period of construction when no other work could proceed in wet conditions.”

The Chargers will instead play at the 30,000 seat StubHub Center through the 2019 season, sharing the space with the Los Angeles Galaxy and U.S. Soccer, according to the team website. The Rams will remain at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

“If getting it right means pushing back the completion date, then I think the extra year is well worth it, President of Business Operations A.G. Spanos said. ““Construction is our family business, so we understand the challenges that come with a project of this magnitude.”

Development of the $2.6 billion, 70-thousand-seat stadium broke ground last November, but quickly came to a halt due to heavy winter storms. Construction experienced an almost two-month delay as rain flooded already excavated dirt.

“This new target gives us flexibility to accommodate any additional delays that may arise while still delivering an unparalleled experience upon opening,” HKS said.

The stadium has already been named the host of the 2021 Super Bowl, however, the selection may have to be reviewed by league owners in light of the construction delay. Brian McCarthy, vice president of communications for the NFL, said the league has a rule requiring a stadium to be open for at least two regular seasons before it can host a Super Bowl.