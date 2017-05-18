'Concerning note' prompts lockdown at two Rancho Bernardo school - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

'Concerning note' prompts lockdown at two Rancho Bernardo schools

Posted: Updated:

RANCHO BERNARDO (KUSI) — Two schools in the Poway Unified School District were placed on lockdown Thursday after a threatening note was found at Rancho Bernardo High School.

A “note with a concerning message” was found inside a restroom at the high school in the Poway Unified School District high school Thursday afternoon. Students at the adjacent Bernardo Heights Middle School were also placed on lockdown as a precaution. 

San Diego police officers were called to inspect the campus.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available. 

