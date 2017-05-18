City Council considers revisions to Mayor Faulconer's budget proposal

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Several unfounded threats of gun violence centering on Rancho Bernardo High School prompted a several-hour lockdown at the campus andMore>>
Several unfounded threats of gun violence centering on Rancho Bernardo High School prompted a several-hour lockdown at the campus andMore>>
San Diego tourism and lodging leaders said Thursday they strongly support an increase of up to three percent to the transient occupancy tax (TOT) to modernize and expand the San Diego Convention Center, repair city streets and reduce homelessness.More>>
San Diego tourism and lodging leaders said Thursday they strongly support an increase of up to three percent to the transient occupancy tax (TOT) to modernize and expand the San Diego Convention Center, repair city streets and reduce homelessness.More>>
Students at Lincoln High School walked out of class Thursday to urge the San Diego Unified School District to promote their vice principal to the currently vacant principal position.More>>
Students at Lincoln High School walked out of class Thursday to urge the San Diego Unified School District to promote their vice principal to the currently vacant principal position.More>>
A car plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square Thursday, injuring several people.More>>
A car plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square Thursday, injuring several people.More>>
Thousands of San Diegans are set to take part in the annual Bike to Work Day Thursday, organized by the San Diego Association of Governments.More>>
Thousands of San Diegans are set to take part in the annual Bike to Work Day Thursday, organized by the San Diego Association of Governments.More>>
Authorities released the name of an assault suspect Wednesday who allegedly charged a deputy with a knife in his hand underneath a bridge near the Del Mar Fairgrounds, prompting the lawman to fatally shoot him.More>>
Authorities released the name of an assault suspect Wednesday who allegedly charged a deputy with a knife in his hand underneath a bridge near the Del Mar Fairgrounds, prompting the lawman to fatally shoot him.More>>
Earthwork and paving operations will take place on State Route 94 from Daisy Drive to just east of Reservation Road in Jamul throughout the weekend beginning Friday at 6 a.m. through Monday at 4 p.m.More>>
Earthwork and paving operations will take place on State Route 94 from Daisy Drive to just east of Reservation Road in Jamul throughout the weekend beginning Friday at 6 a.m. through Monday at 4 p.m.More>>
Proposed revisions to Mayor Kevin Faulconer's $3.6 billion budget plan for the fiscal year beginning July 1 are scheduled to be formally presented to the San Diego City Council Thursday.More>>
Proposed revisions to Mayor Kevin Faulconer's $3.6 billion budget plan for the fiscal year beginning July 1 are scheduled to be formally presented to the San Diego City Council Thursday.More>>
Development of a joint stadium-entertainment district in Inglewood that would house both the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers has been delayed.More>>
Development of a joint stadium-entertainment district in Inglewood that would house both the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers has been delayed.More>>
A shooting at a transit station in Vista that left a man wounded and delayed train service for a time was believed to be gang-related, authorities said Thursday.More>>
A shooting at a transit station in Vista that left a man wounded and delayed train service for a time was believed to be gang-related, authorities said Thursday.More>>