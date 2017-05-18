SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Pacific Coast Bicycle is a family owned and operated bicycle shop that first opened its doors May 2005 in Pacific Beach.

The full service bicycle shop has three generations of family members here to assist customers. Pacific Coast Bicycle offers a wide variety of bicycles from beach cruisers to fixed gear, multi-geared, adult trikes, children bicycles and BMX. They even have a full wall of bells, baskets, locks and ape hangers.

The shop’s mechanics take pride in their workmanship to ensure all bicycles are in tiptop running condition.

The shop’s top-notch customer service, excellent mechanics and wide array of products make them your bike shop stop.