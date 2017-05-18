Pacific Coast Bicycle in Pacific Beach

Pacific Coast Bicycle is a family owned and operated bicycle shop that first opened its doors May 2005 in Pacific Beach, California.

They are a full service bicycle shop with three generations of family members available to help with everything, from sales to service.

They offer a wide variety of bicycles from beach cruisers to fixed gear, multi-geared, adult trikes, children bicycles and BMX. The bicycles come fully assembled so customers can walk out the door and hit the boardwalk or have a custom cruiser made.