Road closures, delays expected on SR-94 through weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Earthwork and paving operations will take place on State Route 94 from Daisy Drive to just east of Reservation Road in Jamul throughout the weekend beginning Friday at 6 a.m. through Monday at 4 p.m., according to Caltrans.

The work will require lane closures with one-way traffic control as crews continue privately funded construction for the Jamul Indian Village Access Improvement Project on SR-94.

Flaggers will be present to direct traffic. Motorists are advised to expect slow moving traffic and travel delays in the area.

Caltrans reminds drivers to Be Work Zone Alert by avoiding distracted driving, paying constant attention to traffic ahead, and slowing down when approaching work zones.

Follow Caltrans on Twitter at www.twitter.com/SDCaltrans for timely information about planned highway construction and significant incident closures on state highways in San Diego and Imperial counties.