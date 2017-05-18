Community comes together to help family of pregnant woman killed - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Community comes together to help family of pregnant woman killed on Mother' Day

Posted: Updated:
Jessica Foderingham, 29 (GoFundMe) Jessica Foderingham, 29 (GoFundMe)

RAMONA (KUSI) — A fundraiser was underway Thursday night to raise money for the family of a woman who was killed — along with her unborn child — in a DUI-related vehicle collision on Mother's Day.

The fundraiser is being held at "The Shack" at 1158 Main Street in Ramona from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. 100 percent of the proceeds will go towards Jessica's family.

Related Link: Vigil honors pregnant woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Mother's Day

Jessica Foderingham, 29, was killed when a 2011 GMC Yukon pickup truck being driven by Andrew Dorian Milonis, 44, rear-ended the 2016 Dodge Dart she was driving on San Vicente Road and Arena Drive at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

Milonis allegedly fled following the collision, then abandoned his vehicle about a mile away and called for a Lyft driver to give him a ride to a bar on Main Street, CHP public-affairs Officer Kevin Pearlstein said. Deputies found him at the tavern about an hour later and arrested him.

Related Link: Driver accused of killing pregnant mother in Ramona crash charged with 8 felonies, including murder

Milonis pleaded not guilty during his arraignment to the charges, which also include DUI and hit-and-run. His bail was increased to $3 million, and he faces 40 years to life in prison if convicted.

Anyone wishing to donate to the family can do so on their GoFundMe page. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.