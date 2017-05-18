Community comes together to help family of pregnant woman killed on Mother' Day

RAMONA (KUSI) — A fundraiser was underway Thursday night to raise money for the family of a woman who was killed — along with her unborn child — in a DUI-related vehicle collision on Mother's Day.

The fundraiser is being held at "The Shack" at 1158 Main Street in Ramona from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. 100 percent of the proceeds will go towards Jessica's family.

Jessica Foderingham, 29, was killed when a 2011 GMC Yukon pickup truck being driven by Andrew Dorian Milonis, 44, rear-ended the 2016 Dodge Dart she was driving on San Vicente Road and Arena Drive at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Milonis allegedly fled following the collision, then abandoned his vehicle about a mile away and called for a Lyft driver to give him a ride to a bar on Main Street, CHP public-affairs Officer Kevin Pearlstein said. Deputies found him at the tavern about an hour later and arrested him.

Milonis pleaded not guilty during his arraignment to the charges, which also include DUI and hit-and-run. His bail was increased to $3 million, and he faces 40 years to life in prison if convicted.

Anyone wishing to donate to the family can do so on their GoFundMe page.