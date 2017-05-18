Community comes together to help family of pregnant woman killed on Mother' Day

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Fire crews were dispatched Thursday to Lake Dixon for a small brush fire.More>>
The development group behind the proposed SoccerCity development in Mission Valley said Thursday they made both land and stadium concessions in an effort to get San Diego State University on board with their project.More>>
A fundraiser was underway Thursday night to raise money for the family of a woman who was killed — along with her unborn child — in a DUI-related vehicle collision on Mother's Day.More>>
Several unfounded threats of gun violence centering on Rancho Bernardo High School prompted a several-hour lockdown at the campus andMore>>
San Diego tourism and lodging leaders said Thursday they strongly support an increase of up to three percent to the transient occupancy tax (TOT) to modernize and expand the San Diego Convention Center, repair city streets and reduce homelessness.More>>
The San Diego Police Department is investigating reports of an attempted kidnapping of two juvenile females in the Southcrest area Wednesday night.More>>
The San Diego County Water Authority announced Thursday that staff is recommending a 3.7 percent hike in the amount of money local cities and districts pay for water in the 2018 calendar year.More>>
Authorities released the name of an assault suspect Wednesday who allegedly charged a deputy with a knife in his hand underneath a bridge near the Del Mar Fairgrounds, prompting the lawman to fatally shoot him.More>>
Earthwork and paving operations will take place on State Route 94 from Daisy Drive to just east of Reservation Road in Jamul throughout the weekend beginning Friday at 6 a.m. through Monday at 4 p.m.More>>
Proposed revisions to Mayor Kevin Faulconer's $3.6 billion budget plan for the fiscal year beginning July 1 are scheduled to be formally presented to the San Diego City Council Thursday.More>>
