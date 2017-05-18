San Diego Police investigate attempted kidnapping in Southcrest community

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The San Diego Police Department is investigating reports of an attempted kidnapping of two juvenile females in the Southcrest area Wednesday night.

At approximately 8:45 p.m., two females, ages 16 and 17, were walking eastbound in the 3900 block of Alpha Street.

They noticed an early 2000s model white Acura with tinted windows drive by them at a slow rate of speed and ultimately stopped near their location.

A Hispanic couple exited the vehicle and approached the young females on foot. The male grabbed the 16-year-old by her upper arm and began pulling her towards the suspect vehicle. The 17-year-old female began striking the male and the 16-year-old was able to pull away from the suspect’s grasp.

The suspect let go of the female and they both returned to their vehicle and drove away. The victims fled on foot and made it home safely.

The girls did not sustain any injuries and it is not known what the motive was for the assault.

The male suspect is described as being a Hispanic male between 20-30 years old, 5’6” tall, with a medium build wearing a white sweater, white hat and tan shorts.

The female suspect was approximately 5’4” tall and weighs about 160 pounds. She was wearing a black shirt and dark tights. Both suspects are described as looking “junkie” in their appearance with bad facial skin complexion.

This is the only incident of its type reported in the Southcrest Community. Area residents should be vigilant of the listed suspects and vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Southeastern Division at (619) 527-3528 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.