Brush fire burns near Lake Dixon in Escondido

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) — 6:11 p.m. — The brush fire has been contained at one acre with no forward rate of spread, according to Escondido fire.

5:43 p.m. — Fire crews were dispatched Thursday to Lake Dixon for a small brush fire.

The half-acre fire started on the hill above Glasgow Lane and La Hondra Drive in the Daley Ranch Park area.

Crews were working to stop the flames, which were burning at a high rate of speed in a very dry area.

