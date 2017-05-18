Special Report: Community outreach by Old Globe Theater gives boost to homeless veteran

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Ground and airborne firefighters have halted the spread of that roughly two-acre hillside brush fire off La Honda Drive, near Dixon Lake in the Daley Ranch Park area of EscondidoMore>>
Ground and airborne firefighters have halted the spread of that roughly two-acre hillside brush fire off La Honda Drive, near Dixon Lake in the Daley Ranch Park area of EscondidoMore>>
As the city of San Diego considers deep budget cuts to the arts, some people may be asking, why do these arts groups need city support?More>>
As the city of San Diego considers deep budget cuts to the arts, some people may be asking, why do these arts groups need city support?More>>
The development group behind the proposed SoccerCity development in Mission Valley said Thursday they made both land and stadium concessions in an effort to get San Diego State University on board with their project.More>>
The development group behind the proposed SoccerCity development in Mission Valley said Thursday they made both land and stadium concessions in an effort to get San Diego State University on board with their project.More>>
A fundraiser was underway Thursday night to raise money for the family of a woman who was killed — along with her unborn child — in a DUI-related vehicle collision on Mother's Day.More>>
A fundraiser was underway Thursday night to raise money for the family of a woman who was killed — along with her unborn child — in a DUI-related vehicle collision on Mother's Day.More>>
Several unfounded threats of gun violence centering on Rancho Bernardo High School prompted a several-hour lockdown at the campus andMore>>
Several unfounded threats of gun violence centering on Rancho Bernardo High School prompted a several-hour lockdown at the campus andMore>>
The San Diego County Water Authority announced Thursday that staff is recommending a 3.7 percent hike in the amount of money local cities and districts pay for water in the 2018 calendar year.More>>
The San Diego County Water Authority announced Thursday that staff is recommending a 3.7 percent hike in the amount of money local cities and districts pay for water in the 2018 calendar year.More>>
A man was hospitalized Thursday after a suspect opened fire near the Escondido Transit Center, striking the driver of a nearby bus.More>>
A man was hospitalized Thursday after a suspect opened fire near the Escondido Transit Center, striking the driver of a nearby bus.More>>
The San Diego Police Department is investigating reports of an attempted kidnapping of two juvenile females in the Southcrest area Wednesday night.More>>
The San Diego Police Department is investigating reports of an attempted kidnapping of two juvenile females in the Southcrest area Wednesday night.More>>
Authorities released the name of an assault suspect Wednesday who allegedly charged a deputy with a knife in his hand underneath a bridge near the Del Mar Fairgrounds, prompting the lawman to fatally shoot him.More>>
Authorities released the name of an assault suspect Wednesday who allegedly charged a deputy with a knife in his hand underneath a bridge near the Del Mar Fairgrounds, prompting the lawman to fatally shoot him.More>>
Earthwork and paving operations will take place on State Route 94 from Daisy Drive to just east of Reservation Road in Jamul throughout the weekend beginning Friday at 6 a.m. through Monday at 4 p.m.More>>
Earthwork and paving operations will take place on State Route 94 from Daisy Drive to just east of Reservation Road in Jamul throughout the weekend beginning Friday at 6 a.m. through Monday at 4 p.m.More>>