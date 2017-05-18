Man hospitalized after shots fired at bus near Escondido Transit - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man hospitalized after shots fired at bus near Escondido Transit Center

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) — A man was hospitalized Thursday after a suspect opened fire near the Escondido Transit Center, striking the driver of a nearby bus.

According to Escondido police, two suspects are in custody after attempting to flee the scene. 

The bus driver suffered a gunshot wound to his chest and was transported to Palomar Hospital. His condition is currently unknown. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available. 

