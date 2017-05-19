Coach runs 100 miles for American Cancer Society's 'Relay for Life'

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
An inspiring coach from La Jolla High School is running for a good cause.More>>
A local Wounded Warrior received a big surprise Thursday.
Shane Kruchten is a huge motorcycle enthusiast and as KUSI's Ed Lenderman shows us, he thought he was going to an event for Harley-Davidson Motorcycles.
Turns out, the event was all about him.More>>
A man was hospitalized Thursday after a suspect opened fire near the Escondido Transit Center, striking the driver of a nearby bus.More>>
Ground and airborne firefighters have halted the spread of that roughly two-acre hillside brush fire off La Honda Drive, near Dixon Lake in the Daley Ranch Park area of EscondidoMore>>
As the city of San Diego considers deep budget cuts to the arts, some people may be asking, why do these arts groups need city support?More>>
The San Diego County Water Authority announced Thursday that staff is recommending a 3.7 percent hike in the amount of money local cities and districts pay for water in the 2018 calendar year.More>>
A man was hospitalized Thursday after a suspect opened fire near the Escondido Transit Center, striking the driver of a nearby bus.More>>
The San Diego Police Department is investigating reports of an attempted kidnapping of two juvenile females in the Southcrest area Wednesday night.More>>
Authorities released the name of an assault suspect Wednesday who allegedly charged a deputy with a knife in his hand underneath a bridge near the Del Mar Fairgrounds, prompting the lawman to fatally shoot him.More>>
Earthwork and paving operations will take place on State Route 94 from Daisy Drive to just east of Reservation Road in Jamul throughout the weekend beginning Friday at 6 a.m. through Monday at 4 p.m.More>>
