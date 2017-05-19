Coach runs 100 miles for American Cancer Society's 'Relay for Life'

LA JOLLA (KUSI) — An inspiring coach from La Jolla High School is running for a good cause.

Tom Atwell will be running 100 miles beginning Thursday night, May 18 through Friday May 19 at 2:30 p.m. at La Jolla High School in honor of The American Cancer Society's "Relay for Life" event.

The money raised through Relay For Life events helps realize the American Cancer Society's mission: To save lives and celebrate life. Every day.

Donations are used to fund live-saving cancer research, patient support programs, prevention information and education, and detection and treatment programs.

Mr. Atwell's reason for the 100- mile relay:

"Why I Relay I am a three time cancer survivor, my wife is a cancer survivor, and I have seen the devastating impact cancer can have on families. Too many amazing people I am honored to have known have been lost to this dreadful disease.

I am not a scientist, I will not be able to find a cure or perform miracles to cure people, so I am doing the only thing I know I can do. I am going to work and run and do all I can as a community person and an athlete to raise money and awareness about how we can help doctors and scientists find a way to make sure we don't have to loose people to any form of cancer.

Cancer has affected so many people I know and love that it's inspired me to join Relay For Life. This fundraiser is a community-based event, which means no two Relays are the same, but they all support the American Cancer Society's mission.

Funds raised support cancer patient programs and groundbreaking research that can help save lives. This event also celebrates over 15.5 million cancer survivors nationwide.

Cancer has touched all of us in some way. And we want to stop this disease in its tracks. We'll spend the next few weeks fundraising for the American Cancer Society. Then, on the day of the event, we'll honor the lives lost to cancer, celebrate survivors, and support the caregivers who so selflessly help others."