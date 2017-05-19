Suspected drunk driver leads police on high-speed chase - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Suspected drunk driver leads police on high-speed chase

Posted:

CAMP PENDLETON (KUSI) — A suspected drunken driver led law enforcement officers on a high-speed freeway chase from San Diego to near the north end of Camp Pendleton Friday morning.

La Mesa police officers alerted the California Highway Patrol to a suspected drunken driver in a silver Mercedes-Benz SUV headed west on Interstate 8 near Taylor Street around 12:45 a.m. The driver then transitioned onto Interstate 5 and headed north.

CHP officers attempted to stop the SUV near Via De La Valle, but it continued on at a high rate of speed, according to the CHP.

U.S. Border Patrol agents shut down the San Clemente Station on Interstate 5 near Camp Pendleton as the suspect approached.

CHP officers then stopped the SUV using a PIT maneuver, in which a patrol car is used to clip the suspect vehicle and cause it to spin out, and arrested the driver without incident, according to the CHP. The suspect's name was not immediately available.

