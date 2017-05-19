Two men arrested in connection to fatal City Heights shooting - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Two men arrested in connection to fatal City Heights shooting

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Two San Diego men were behind bars Friday in connection with a shooting in a City Heights alley last month that left one man dead and another wounded.

Luis Alejandro Dominguez, 21, and Abraham Leal Torres, 20, were arrested in Ensenada, Mexico Thursday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

They allegedly had carried out a shooting off the 3200 block of 44th Street on the evening of April 1 in which Angel Sanabria, 26, was fatally wounded and Joseph Luna, 29, was less severely injured, San Diego police Lt. Todd Griffin said.

Neither victim was at the crime scene when police arrived.

Sanabria turned up at UC San Diego Medical Center shortly afterward. He died there despite efforts to save his life, Griffin said.

Luna went to another hospital later that night and was treated for a non- life-threatening gunshot wound, according to the lieutenant.

