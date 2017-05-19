19th Annual Celebrity Championship raises funds for local charities

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The 19th Annual Celebrity Championship is back May 18-21, 2017, at Morgan Run Club & Resort! NFL Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk will serve as the host, which brings over 50 of the best celebrity golfers in the world together to participate in a Celeb-Am Tournament and compete in a celebrity-only competition for a cash purse and the coveted Celebrity Championship trophy!

The weekend long competition is a fantastic event for fans of all ages including families, friends and business professionals to network and foster new connections. The 2017 Celebrity Championship includes a two-day Celebrity-Amateur tournament (May 19-20) nightly parties, and a 36-hole, celebrity-only competition (May 20-21). The general public is encouraged to attend all three days of festivities.

Since its inception in 1999, the tournament has raised nearly $2 million on behalf of numerous San Diego based charities. This year, charitable proceeds will be donated to The Junior Seau Foundation and The Marshall Faulk Foundation.

Parking Information

Event parking will consist of all legal street parking in the areas around Morgan Run Resort & Club. Courtesy Shuttles will be making loops around the surrounding neighborhood to assist attendees. VIP Parking is available inside the resort but individuals must have the tournament VIP Parking Pass. VIP Hospitality credentials are not considered Parking Passes.