Passenger rail service disruptions scheduled through the weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Passenger rail service will be disrupted in San Diego County this weekend due to construction projects.

In the North County, Amtrak has canceled four trains on Saturday and Sunday. The ones that will operate will come no farther south than Oceanside.

Buses will run passengers between Oceanside and San Diego. Details are available at www.amtrak.com/service-alerts-and-notices.

According to the North County Transit District, the Coaster train will run only between Oceanside and Solana Beach. No specific alternate bus service will be provided, but passengers can catch the Breeze 101 bus or a Metropolitan Transit System bus.

The NCTD reminded pedestrians and bicyclists to remain alert near the tracks, however, since other types of rail traffic might still operate.

Normal service will resume in time for the Monday morning commute, though some trains could run as long as 15 minutes late, according to the NCTD.

In another service interruption, the MTS' Orange Line trolley won't operate between Spring Street in La Mesa and Massachusetts Avenue in Lemon Grove on Saturday and Sunday. Buses will ferry passengers between the Spring Street station, Lemon Grove Transit Center and Massachusetts Avenue station.

A closure in the same area is also scheduled for June 10-11.

KUSI News

San Diego, CA
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

