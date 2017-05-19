Sharp Mary Birch celebrates birth of 200,000th baby born at Wome - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Sharp Mary Birch celebrates birth of 200,000th baby born at Women & Newborns facility

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns reached a huge milestone Friday, celebrating the 200,000th baby born at the facility. 

Cara Jayne Boda became the 200,000th baby to be born at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns at 6:40 Friday morning. Cara’s much-anticipated arrival was celebrated with a special presentation from the CEO, Trisha Khaleghi.

Parents Catherine and Corey Boda received a one-of-a-kind commemorative certificate, personalized baby gifts, and a mini shopping spree at our New Beginnings Boutique.

"This is a special milestone for us as we are also celebrating our 25th anniversary this year," said Rosalina Famania of Sharp HealthCare Marketing & Communications.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.