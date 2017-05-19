Sharp Mary Birch celebrates birth of 200,000th baby born at Women & Newborns facility

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns reached a huge milestone Friday, celebrating the 200,000th baby born at the facility.

Cara Jayne Boda became the 200,000th baby to be born at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns at 6:40 Friday morning. Cara’s much-anticipated arrival was celebrated with a special presentation from the CEO, Trisha Khaleghi.

Parents Catherine and Corey Boda received a one-of-a-kind commemorative certificate, personalized baby gifts, and a mini shopping spree at our New Beginnings Boutique.

"This is a special milestone for us as we are also celebrating our 25th anniversary this year," said Rosalina Famania of Sharp HealthCare Marketing & Communications.