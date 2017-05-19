$35K raised in donations towards Dwayne 'The Rock,' dog repeatedly beaten by owners

RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) — Donors have given $35,000 toward veterinary care for a dog that was left horribly disfigured from repeated abuse, according to the Helen Woodward Animal Center in northern San Diego County.

Center officials had sought $20,000 to put toward care of the 2-year-old Pointer-blend named Dwayne "The Rock.'' The dog was found wandering the streets of Tijuana after his owner was jailed on charges unrelated to the abuse.

The rescuer said the owner bound the canine with a crude wire muzzle, kicked him and beat him with sticks. Residents disgusted by his deformities threw stones and scalding water at him, and he was attacked by a pair of pit bulls, the rescuer said.

The canine was left with a deformed muzzle that made his breathing labored, and injuries to his front right leg and elbow, skin and coat.

The dog remains good-natured despite his ordeal, according to center President and CEO Mike Arms.

Because of the projected high cost of veterinary care, the dog was brought to the U.S. and taken to the animal center. He's living with a foster family.

Center officials said Dwayne's first major facial reconstructive surgery is scheduled for Monday. The surgery will move Dwayne's lips to fully cover and protect his teeth and help him to eat and drink more normally.

Complete reconstruction processes will take multiple surgeries with ample healing time in between, but a dramatic difference in his appearance and comfort is expected after this first procedure.

"Post-surgery, Dwayne will be closely monitored and he'll go for several check-ups to make sure he's healing properly,'' veterinarian Patricia Carter said. "It's very important to ensure he has good blood flow throughout his lips and nose before we move onto the next procedure, which should follow in the coming weeks.''

Donations can be made via AnimalCenter.org/RescueDwayne.

Center officials said Dwayne will eventually be made available for adoption.