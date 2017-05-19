'Marine Wife of the Year' given to local woman for commitment to community

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — 'Marine Woman of the Year' is an annual award that recognizes the wife of an active duty marine and it was presented to a local woman Friday.

Theresa Viveros was honored for her commitment and sacrifice in support of her husband.

"When I've been deployed and I'm back trying to fit back in the normal life, I get to see everything that she does playing mom, dad, brother and sister," said her husband, Master Sgt. Rafael Viveros.

Theresa was presented with the Irene Ferguson Marine Wife of the Year Award.

"I proudly stand here on behalf of all military spouses as we are all cut from the same durable fabric. We do whatever it takes to keep the seems of our families together," Theresa said.

It's an award named after the late wife of retired Major Glen Ferguson, a World War II and Korean War hero. The 95-year-old was there for the intimate award as he created the award in honor of his wife.

"Mrs. Irene Ferguson's legacy of honor, courage and commitment to family, community and the Marine Corps. will perpetuate for many more generations to come," Theresa said.

That is her mission and so far, she's getting it done.

The marine wife is managing raising five children, four daughters and a nephew.

"I'm extremely proud of her of everything that she does. She's been with me through pretty much 17 years about five or six deployments. This is just a small taste of what she's done the last 17 years," Master Sgt. Viveros said.

Theresa said it is her husband who inspires her to be who she is.

"He is just a servant leader, he leads from behind he doesn't ask anybody to do anything that he doesn't expect himself to do. He holds people accountable and loves life," she said.