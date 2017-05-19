Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old abducted in San Francisco area - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old abducted in San Francisco area

Posted: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KUSI) — An amber alert is being issued by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the San Francisco Police Department and is in effect for the following counties only: San Francisco, Marin, San Mateo, Contra Costa, Alameda.

On May 18, 2017, Makai Bangoura was abducted from San Francisco. Makai is a 1 year old black male, 3 feet tall, weighing 40 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The suspect, Jason Lam, is a 30-year-old Asian male, standing 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The suspect may be suicidal and should not be approached without law enforcement coordination.

The suspect was last seen driving a 2000 tan Toyota Corolla, California license plate number 5sey238.

If seen call 9-1-1.

