61-year-old woman leads Carlsbad Police on pursuit

61-year-old woman leads Carlsbad Police on pursuit

CARLSBAD (KUSI) — Carlsbad Police were led on a pursuit by a 61-year-old woman who was cited and released to a medical facility.

Two Carlsbad police officers attempted to stop a white Range Rover shortly before 10 p.m. Friday on Calle Barcelona and Paseo Avellano for a vehicle code violation, according to Lt. Jeffery Smith.

``The vehicle failed to stop for the officers after they activated their emergency lights and siren,'' Smith said. ``The vehicle led officers on a pursuit and came to a stop on the off-ramp of northbound Interstate 5 at La
Costa Avenue.''

Officers deployed a tire deflation device under the vehicle.

``The vehicle began to move again where it subsequently ran over the device causing all its tires to deflate,'' Smith said. ``The female driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was taken into custody.''

Emilie Manley, 61, of Carlsbad was cited and released for a misdemeanor violation of failure to yield to an emergency police vehicle. She was released to the care of a local medical facility, Smith said.

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

