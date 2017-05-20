Firefighters battle fast-spreading vegetation fire near Jamul - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Firefighters battle fast-spreading vegetation fire near Jamul

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Firefighters are responding to a fast-moving, vegetation fire South of Jamul along state Route 94, according Cal Fire.

The fire, which is being referred to as the Gate Fire, has reached 100 acres as of 12:00 p.m., and firefighters report that is is spreading at a dangerous rate of speed.

As of 1:00 p.m. the fire has spread to 300 acres and is zero percent contained.

Pio Pico Campground has been evacuated as a precaution.

The California Highway Patrol closed SR 94 in both directions at Otay Lakes Road, which was also closed from state Route 94 to the south. The closure has also extended to SR-188 near Tecate.

The blaze originated off of Otay Lakes Road along SR-94. The fire was reported by someone calling 911 and the cause was not yet determined, according to Capt. Issac Sanchez.

Six fire engines, one helicopter, two air tankers, two water tenders, four hand crews and an air tactical aircraft were assigned to fight the fire, Sanchez said.

It was dubbed the "Gate Fire'' because of its proximity to a pink gate along the highway that leads to an access road, according to Sanchez.

No injuries have been reported yet and there is no estimate as to when the fire would be extinguished.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.