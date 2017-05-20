College graduations continue around San Diego County. - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

College graduations continue around San Diego County.

Graduation day at CSUSM Graduation day at CSUSM

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — College graduations continue Saturday for students around San Diego County.

At Cal State San Marcos, where commencement began Friday, three ceremonies will be held at the track stadium, beginning at 9 a.m. for the College of Business Administration. The event will continue at 1 p.m. for the College of Science and Mathematics, and at 4 p.m. for the College of Education, Health and Human Services.

About 3,300 CSUSM students are receiving degrees over two days of ceremonies.

According to the school, 54 percent will be the first in their families to earn a four-year degree and 38 percent are minorities.

At 8:45 a.m., the University of San Diego held commencement for more than 250 law students. Arizona Attorney General March Brnovich, a Class of 1991 alumnus, will be the keynote speaker in the ceremony at the Jenny Craig Pavilion on campus.

Other USD students are set to graduate next weekend.

The San Diego Community College District will continue commencement exercises at 3 p.m. Saturday, with a ceremony for San Diego Mesa College. The community college's event will also take place at USD, in the Jenny Craig Pavilion.

