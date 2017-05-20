Chula Vista police officer struck by vehicle while directing traffic near Gate Fire

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — A Chula Vista police officer who was directing traffic near the Gate Fire was hit by a car and seriously injured this Saturday, according to police.

The two-and-a-half year veteran of the department was on foot at the intersection of Otay Lakes Road and Wueste Road at about 2:30 p.m. when he was hit. The street was closed to keep traffic away from the Gate Fire, which was at 800 acres and only 10% contained as of 5:00 p.m. Saturday. The officer, whose name was not released, sustained serious but not life- threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital trauma center, according to police.

The driver who struck the officer was not suspected of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs.