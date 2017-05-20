Brush fire breaks out off Interstate 5 near Grand Ave. causing lane closures

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A fire that broke out next to a Morena area freeway caused some lane closures and a shutdown of adjacent train tracks Saturday, but no injuries were reported, according to fire officials.

Firefighters responded at 3:25 p.m. to the northbound side of Interstate 5 near the Grand/Garnet exit, where a tree and some brush were on fire, SDFD

spokesman Jose Ysea said.

Additional engines and a water tender were requested because there was not a fire hydrant in close proximity to the fire, Ysea said.

No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.

All lanes are now open, according to Caltrans.

