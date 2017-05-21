Man killed in Lemon Grove after crashing car into cinder block f - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man killed in Lemon Grove after crashing car into cinder block fence

Posted: Updated:

LEMON GROVE (KUSI) — The driver of a speeding Honda Accord was killed Friday when he lost control of the car and crashed into the cinder block fence of a Lemon Grove residence, authorities said.

The crash happened at about 3:40 p.m. in the 3200 block of Sweetwater Road, according to San Diego County sheriff's Sgt. Jorge Dueno.

The man in his late 20s was ejected upon impact when his door flew open and he was not wearing a seatbelt, Dueno said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

``The primary collision factor in this collision is believed to be excessive speed,'' the sergeant said.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.