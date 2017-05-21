Man killed in Lemon Grove after crashing car into cinder block fence

LEMON GROVE (KUSI) — The driver of a speeding Honda Accord was killed Friday when he lost control of the car and crashed into the cinder block fence of a Lemon Grove residence, authorities said.

The crash happened at about 3:40 p.m. in the 3200 block of Sweetwater Road, according to San Diego County sheriff's Sgt. Jorge Dueno.

The man in his late 20s was ejected upon impact when his door flew open and he was not wearing a seatbelt, Dueno said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

``The primary collision factor in this collision is believed to be excessive speed,'' the sergeant said.