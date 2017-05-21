Four people arrested at Chula Vista checkpoint - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Four people arrested at Chula Vista checkpoint

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — Four motorists were arrested at a checkpoint in Chula Vista that ended Sunday, according to police. Three motorists were arrested for drunken driving and one was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

The traffic unit of the Chula Vista police department set up the checkpoint in the 1400 block of East H Street from 7 p.m. Saturday until 1 a.m. Sunday, according to a statement released by CVPD.

1,351 vehicles went though the check point.  649 of them were screened and 11 drivers were given a field sobriety test.

Twelve vehicles were impounded and 19 unlicensed or suspended license citations were issued.

``The Chula Vista PD will be conducting additional DUI/drivers license checkpoints throughout the remainder of the year in our ongoing commitment to lowering deaths and injuries upon our streets and highways,'' the statement said.

The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

