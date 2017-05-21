Cal Fire confirms that the Gate Fire is now under criminal inves - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Cal Fire confirms that the Gate Fire is now under criminal investigation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Cal Fire confirmed Sunday that the 'Gate Fire',  which has spread over 1,500 acres since it began Saturday morning, is now a criminal investigation.

The investigation began after an Instagram video surfaced showing several people start the fire and leave the scene. The witness who posted the video is not under investigation and has cooperated with Cal Fire officials.

The Bureau of Land Management and Cal Fire are in charge of the investigation. They could not confirm if there were any suspects at this time.

The fire started Saturday morning and has spread to over 1,500 acres and is 30 percent contained as of last update.

